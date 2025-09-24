Barzaga files ethics complaint against Puno, eyes Dy resignation

Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga has filed an ethics complaint against House Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno, citing “acts constituting misconduct unbecoming of a Member of the House of Representatives.”

Dated September 23, the complaint also alleged a “pattern of conduct in violation of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, Republic Act No. 6713, and applicable jurisprudence.”

Speaking to reporters, Barzaga emphasized the sensitivity of mental health, saying, “Calling someone unwell is a very sensitive topic that requires professional ability to discern a person’s mental state.”

He also accused Puno of using the ethics committee to suppress political dissent, particularly regarding criticism of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Barzaga added that Puno referenced photos of him from before he became a congressman, which involved private individuals and were legally obtained.

In response, Puno told a news outlet that he would reply to any complaint submitted to the Committee on Ethics “according to the procedure they will prescribe.” Puno had previously said he planned to file an ethics complaint against Barzaga over alleged “lewd content” on social media and posts critical of officials.

Barzaga said he has met with his legal team and is prepared to face any complaint. He is also considering filing a case against Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla over the dispersal of protesters in Mendiola last Sunday.

“There are multiple claims that casualties could have reached up to 30, but as SILG Remulla said, there were zero. We already have video evidence and are compiling them to file a case,” Barzaga said.

Barzaga is also calling for the resignation of House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, citing his close ties to former speaker Romualdez and President Ferdinand Marcos. “It comes to question whether the 2026 budget will benefit the Filipino people or serve the interests of Romualdez and Marcos,” Barzaga said.

He also criticized Dy for remaining silent during controversies involving flood control issues and the protection of certain officials.

When asked about potential replacements for Dy, Barzaga expressed hope that he could assume the position but also mentioned Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco as a strong alternative.

“We’re trying to convince him to change his mind. There’s still hope as long as it’s not Speaker Bojie Dy,” he said.