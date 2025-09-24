Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi court upholds Dh250,000 compensation in traffic accident case

An Abu Dhabi court has rejected a man’s appeal seeking more than Dh2 million in compensation for severe injuries from a traffic accident, upholding a previous ruling granting him Dh250,000.

The 31-year-old victim lost his right leg, suffered multiple fractures, and underwent several surgeries following the April 9, 2024 accident caused by speeding. The driver responsible was convicted and fined Dh2,000.

The man initially filed a case against the vehicle’s insurance company, demanding over Dh2 million to cover medical expenses, attorney fees, interest, and damages for physical and psychological suffering.

The Insurance Disputes Settlement Committee awarded him Dh180,000 with 5% interest, lawsuit costs, and translation fees. On appeal, the Court of Appeal raised the compensation to Dh250,000 with the same interest rate.

Dissatisfied, the victim elevated the case to the Court of Cassation, insisting the amount was too low and failed to cover the extent of his injuries, loss of appearance, psychological distress, prosthetics, and physiotherapy. He sought Dh1 million plus 12% interest.

The court dismissed the appeal, stressing that compensation assessments fall within the jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal, which had already considered medical reports in granting the award. The ruling included “arsh” (Islamic compensation for loss of body function) as well as damages for pain, suffering, and psychological trauma.

The man was ordered to pay legal expenses, Dh1,000 in attorney fees to the insurance company, and forfeited the deposit he had submitted with his appeal.

