UAE welcomes growing global recognition of Palestinian state

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the decision of several countries to recognise the State of Palestine, as Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the UAE delegation at the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, held Monday on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.

Nations including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Andorra, and San Marino announced recognition of a Palestinian state, joining Australia, Britain, Canada, Portugal, and Malta, which made similar moves in recent days.

The UAE said the recognitions reflect a shared belief that the path to ending decades of conflict lies in advancing the two-state solution, establishing an independent Palestinian state coexisting with Israel in peace and stability.

The UAE also praised the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron in spearheading the conference.

Reaffirming its position, the UAE stressed that peace in the region is unattainable without a sovereign Palestinian state, and that the two-state solution remains the only viable framework for lasting regional peace.

Ahead of the conference, the UAE co-sponsored a draft resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, voting with 142 nations in favour of the “New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.”

The UAE reiterated its commitment to work with regional and international partners in supporting the aspirations of the Palestinian people and achieving a just, sustainable settlement.