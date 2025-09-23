UAE signs declaration to protect humanitarian personnel ahead of UNGA80

The United Arab Emirates has signed the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at a high-level event in New York ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, represented the UAE at the signing, underscoring the country’s commitment to safeguarding humanitarian workers and ensuring the safe, immediate, and unobstructed delivery of aid.

The declaration, advanced by a cross-regional coalition of states, seeks to turn commitments into concrete measures that improve the security of humanitarian personnel, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2730 (2024).

“The UAE is proud to join this global effort to protect humanitarian personnel across conflicts around the world,” said Al Hashimy.

“Humanitarian action is not only a moral commitment but also a foundation for sustainable peace. The UAE will continue to work with partners to uphold international humanitarian law, enable safe delivery of aid, and ensure accountability for attacks against humanitarian workers.”

The UAE also pledged support for the implementation of the declaration through the newly established Group of Friends for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel in Geneva, which will promote coordination, best practice sharing, and stronger adherence to international humanitarian law.