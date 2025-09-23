UAE delivers urgent aid to flood victims in Philippines

The UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has ramped up its humanitarian operations to assist communities affected by the recent floods that devastated several provinces in the Philippines.

The ERC distributed urgent relief goods, including food supplies, health kits, shelter materials, clean drinking water, hygiene products, and other essentials.

More than 18,000 people in the SOCCSKSARGEN region, particularly in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato, have so far benefited from the aid.

The agency said its relief efforts reflect the UAE’s humanitarian principles of solidarity and support for disaster-hit communities, regardless of race, religion, or affiliation.

For this phase, the ERC prioritized sourcing urgent needs from local markets in the Philippines, in coordination with the UAE Mission in Manila, to ensure rapid delivery to affected families.

The ERC said it will continue to monitor the situation on the ground and expand its operations in response to emerging needs.

Three people were reported dead due to the Typhoon Nando, nternationally known as Typhoon Ragasa, while flooding was recorded in 128 areas, including parts of Metro Manila.