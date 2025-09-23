Robredo’s old debate answer on ‘corrupt’ agencies goes viral amid DPWH controversy

Former vice president and Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo’s 2022 presidential debate response identifying agencies she would prioritize investigating for corruption has resurfaced online, as lawmakers probe alleged anomalies in the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects.

During the CNN Philippines Presidential Debates in February 2022, candidates were asked which agency they would investigate first. Robredo wrote on a whiteboard: Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Internal Revenue, and DPWH.

The clip has circulated anew as Congress investigates reports of kickbacks, substandard construction, “ghost” projects, and contractors’ lavish lifestyles linked to DPWH flood control programs.

Several former DPWH officials are currently under scrutiny for alleged involvement in the schemes.

Netizens weighed in on social media, saying Robredo was “right all along” for including DPWH among the agencies she called “most corrupt.”