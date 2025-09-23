Philippine Embassy in UAE hosts gala reception for Juan Luna’s “Una Bulaqueña” at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Diplomats, dignitaries, and leaders of the Filipino community gathered at the Louvre Abu Dhabi for a gala reception organized by the Philippine Embassy in the UAE to celebrate the landmark exhibition of Juan Luna’s masterpiece “Una Bulaqueña.”

The event was led by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and attended by UAE Minister of Culture H.E. Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Louvre Abu Dhabi Director Manuel Rebaté, and National Museum of the Philippines Director-General Jeremy Barns.

In his message, Ambassador Ver said the display offers audiences an opportunity to immerse themselves in the Philippines’ “rich and fascinating history,” made possible by cultural cooperation agreement between the Philippines and the UAE.

The ambassador noted that Una Bulaqueña stands out for Juan Luna’s masterful fusion of European academic techniques with a profound Filipino identity. Alongside it, two other Philippine artifacts on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi—a gold funerary mask and a 10th-century gold cup—serve as “testaments to the advanced capabilities of Philippine artists,” he added.

“This masterpiece by Juan Luna, painter, sculptor, and hero of the Philippine Revolution, will be here for one year, offering visitors a profound insight into Filipino identity, history, and artistic expression,” Ambassador Ver told the audience under the museum’s iconic dome. “Culture is what connects us, highlighting our shared humanity.”

Also present were Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Special Envoy to the UAE for Arts and Culture Karen Hernandez Santos, Consul General to Dubai Marford Angeles, and Consul General to Abu Dhabi Arvic Arevalo.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media, publisher of The Filipino Times, joined leaders of Filipino community organizations at the event.

About Una Bulaqueña

Painted in 1895 during the Spanish colonial period, Una Bulaqueña depicts a poised 17-year-old Filipina from Bulacan, dressed in traditional attire—the kamisa (blouse), saya (skirt), pañuelo (handkerchief), and tapis—woven from delicate pineapple fiber, embodying grace, resilience, and the Filipina spirit.

The painting was carefully preserved for decades, even hidden in Malacañan Palace during wartime.

“During the time of the Japanese war, it was taken to Malacañang to make sure it was preserved. So it was actually forgotten. It’s been in Malacañang for many years now,” Special Envoy for Arts and Culture Karen Santos said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

She added its arrival in Abu Dhabi is “a way for the world to know that we have a world-class painter in Juan Luna,” inviting everyone to witness it at the museum.

The reception also featured performances by the Abu Dhabi Concert Chorus, recently named Choir of the Year 2025 at Choirfest Middle East, and a show-stopping performance by young Filipino singer Peter Rosalita, a 2021 semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent.

Fashion inspired by heritage

Internationally renowned Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Ezra Santos presented his pieces that reimagined the classic Filipina dress depicted in La Bulaqueña.

He also showcased Ezra Couture’s “AiSia” collection—featured at TernoCon 2025, which honors the softness of the Filipina Muslim spirit.

Speaking with The Filipino Times, Santos said his participation was a meaningful opportunity to align fashion with national art.

“Once you’re doing a terno or a balintawak or baro’t saya, it’s always very special,” he said. “It’s stepping forward and out of the box to make something more modern, and at the same time, still very Filipino.”

International audiences, he noted, are consistently fascinated by the intricate structure of the terno and the cultural stories woven into its design. “It’s always something different and unique in their eyes,” he said.

A year-long showcase

La Bulaqueña will be on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi until June 2026, providing visitors from around the world a rare opportunity to experience one of the Philippines’ most important cultural treasures. With its combination of art, music, and fashion, the gala reception underscored the deepening cultural ties between the Philippines and the UAE, and placed Filipino artistry firmly on the global stage.