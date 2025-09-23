ICC file murder charges against ex-president Duterte over drug war killings

The deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have filed three counts of murder against former president Rodrigo Duterte in connection with crimes against humanity allegedly committed during his time as Davao City mayor and as the country’s chief executive.

In a 15-page Document Containing the Charges submitted to Pre-Trial Chamber I on Monday, September 22, prosecutors detailed how Duterte allegedly ordered, induced, and facilitated killings under his administration’s bloody “war on drugs.”

Deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang and his team said Duterte bears individual criminal responsibility for the following:

1. The murder of 19 victims in Davao City between 2013 and 2016 during his mayoral term.

2. The murder of 14 “high-value targets” nationwide from 2016 to 2017 during his presidency.

3. The murder and attempted murder of 45 individuals during barangay clearance operations in various parts of the country between 2016 and 2017.

The filing alleged that between November 2011 and March 2019, Duterte, along with co-perpetrators from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other high-ranking government officials, pursued a “common plan to neutralize” suspected drug users, sellers, and producers through violence, including extrajudicial killings.

According to prosecutors, Duterte and several law enforcement officials in Davao City relied on local police and hired gunmen, collectively referred to as the Davao Death Squad (DDS)—to execute suspected criminals.

After winning the presidency in 2016, Duterte and his allies allegedly expanded this “common plan” nationwide.

The confirmation of charges hearing, originally scheduled for September 23, was postponed as judges review Duterte’s health condition before determining whether the case will proceed to a full trial.

The Marcos administration surrendered Duterte to ICC custody in The Hague, Netherlands, in March 2025.

Official government data placed the death toll from Duterte’s anti-drug campaign at over 6,000, but human rights groups estimate the number of victims could be as high as 30,000.