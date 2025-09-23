Ex-Bulacan engineer implicates Villanueva, Estrada, Revilla, Co in DPWH flood control scheme

Former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara broke his silence, testifying before the Senate blue ribbon committee about alleged budget insertions and kickbacks involving Sens. Joel Villanueva, Jinggoy Estrada, former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

Alcantara also implicated former Public Works and Highways undersecretary Robert Bernardo, whom he described as his superior in the alleged anomalous flood control projects.

He said Bernardo told him that ₱300 million in 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) insertions were “for Sen. Bong Revilla,” who was preparing to run in the 2025 elections.

Alcantara further alleged that in 2022, Villanueva requested ₱1.5 billion for a multipurpose building but received only ₱600 million. To make up for the shortfall, Bernardo allegedly directed that Villanueva be given projects equivalent to 25 percent, or ₱150 million, which Alcantara claimed he personally handed to a Villanueva aide in Bulacan.

He added that Villanueva later received ₱600 million in unprogrammed appropriations for 2023, all for flood control projects, although Alcantara insisted the senator was unaware these were flood control-related.

As for Estrada, Alcantara recalled that during the 2024 budget hearing, Bernardo told him that ₱355 million in available funds were intended “for SJE.” Alcantara, however, said he never had direct communication with Estrada.

The former engineer also linked Rep. Co to the scheme, saying they met in 2021 at a gathering in Taguig where Co expressed plans to funnel funds into Bulacan’s first district. Alcantara said he later submitted a list of flood control projects that appeared in the 2022 GAA.

He claimed Co became a proponent of projects in Bulacan worth not less than ₱35 billion from 2022 to 2025.