Emirates cancels flights to Hong Kong, Shenzhen ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa

Dubai-based Emirates airline announced multiple flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong (HKG) and Shenzhen (SZX) as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears landfall on September 23 and 24.

The affected flights are as follows:

• Dubai–Hong Kong / Hong Kong–Dubai: EK382, EK383, EK380, EK381 (September 23–25)

• Dubai–Shenzhen / Shenzhen–Dubai: EK328, EK329 (September 23–24)

• Shuttle services between Hong Kong and Bangkok (September 23–24)

In a statement, Emirates said passengers traveling through Dubai with Hong Kong or Shenzhen as their final destinations will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin until further notice. Those affected were advised to coordinate with their travel agencies for rebooking, or directly with Emirates if booked through the airline.

Hong Kong International Airport will suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours beginning 8 p.m. on September 23 until 8 a.m. on September 25, according to Qantas Airways. The airline said it would contact customers affected by the shutdown.

Hong Kong’s Observatory said it would raise the city’s first typhoon signal at noon Monday, before upgrading it to the second-highest warning between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Severe weather conditions are expected to worsen rapidly starting Tuesday, with gale-force to hurricane-force winds impacting the city by Wednesday.

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s largest carrier, said on Sunday that its operations remained unaffected but stressed that flights may be adjusted depending on the storm’s development.

In the Philippines, authorities suspended classes and government work across Metro Manila and several provinces on Monday as Ragasa moved toward northern Luzon, bringing destructive winds and heavy rainfall.