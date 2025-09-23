Dubai chef loses Dh10,000 in dating app bar scam

A Dubai-based chef has fallen victim to an alleged dating app scam, losing nearly Dh10,000 during what he thought was a casual night out.

Blake (not his real name), a 39-year-old European expat, said he matched with a woman on Bumble who quickly invited him to meet at a Business Bay hotel bar. Within minutes of ordering drinks and food, Blake was pressured into buying a bouquet. The final bill reached Dh9,800, including Dh500 for the flowers.

“I nearly fell off my chair when I saw the bill,” Blake said. Unable to pay with his UAE card, he eventually settled via Revolut transfer. His date showed no remorse and left shortly after.

The next day, Blake confronted the bar’s management and was offered a partial refund. “If the charges were legitimate, why would they offer to refund anything?” he said.

He is not alone. Other Dubai residents have reported similar experiences, saying they were lured to bars and pressured into settling inflated bills. In one case, a man said security followed him until he paid a reduced amount. Another filed a complaint with the Consumer Protection Department after being billed for items he did not order.

Online forums like Reddit are filled with accounts of men targeted in this manner. Industry insiders claim the scheme involves commissions, with women incentivized to inflate bills.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement, but reports suggest the scam mirrors tactics used in parts of Europe and Asia.

For Blake, the night remains a harsh lesson: “What I thought would be a fun evening turned into the most expensive date of my life.”