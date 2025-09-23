Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW bolsters cooperation with IOM Poland to protect migrant workers

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) met with officials of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Poland in Warsaw to strengthen cooperation on safeguarding the welfare and rights of Filipino migrant workers in Poland and across Europe.

The DMW delegation was led by Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay, with support from the Migrant Workers Office in Prague represented by Labor Attaché Llewelyn D. Perez, AS Alexandra Feliz Lipio, and Assistant Labor Attaché Angelica M. Sunga. They were joined by officials from the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw led by Consul General Conrado Demdem Jr. and Consul Geronimo Suliguin Jr.

IOM Poland was represented by Chief of Mission Livia Styp-Rekowska, along with Labour Mobility and Social Inclusion Coordinator Janina Owczarek and Senior Programme Associate Viktoriya Cherkaska.

The meeting highlighted efforts to deepen collaboration between the DMW and IOM to ensure stronger protection mechanisms, responsive services, and sustained support for overseas Filipino workers in Europe.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo14 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 26 2

Ex-Bulacan engineer implicates Villanueva, Estrada, Revilla, Co in DPWH flood control scheme

25 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 25 2

ICI slams destruction of DPWH flood control project records

43 mins ago
20250314 initial appearance duterte 1 1 1

ICC file murder charges against ex-president Duterte over drug war killings

58 mins ago
serbisyo caravan

Migrant Workers Office – Doha announces return of Serbisyo Caravan to Qatar

16 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button