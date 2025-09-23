DMW bolsters cooperation with IOM Poland to protect migrant workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) met with officials of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Poland in Warsaw to strengthen cooperation on safeguarding the welfare and rights of Filipino migrant workers in Poland and across Europe.

The DMW delegation was led by Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay, with support from the Migrant Workers Office in Prague represented by Labor Attaché Llewelyn D. Perez, AS Alexandra Feliz Lipio, and Assistant Labor Attaché Angelica M. Sunga. They were joined by officials from the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw led by Consul General Conrado Demdem Jr. and Consul Geronimo Suliguin Jr.

IOM Poland was represented by Chief of Mission Livia Styp-Rekowska, along with Labour Mobility and Social Inclusion Coordinator Janina Owczarek and Senior Programme Associate Viktoriya Cherkaska.

The meeting highlighted efforts to deepen collaboration between the DMW and IOM to ensure stronger protection mechanisms, responsive services, and sustained support for overseas Filipino workers in Europe.