Death toll from super Typhoon Nando climbs to 3 — NDRRMC

The death toll from Super Typhoon Nando, internationally known as Typhoon Ragasa, has risen to three, with nine injured and five still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The figures are still subject to validation.

Earlier, authorities confirmed one fatality from a landslide in Tuba, Benguet.

The typhoon has so far affected 35,264 families, or 123,142 individuals, across eight regions and 24 provinces.

At least 15,517 residents from Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR were preemptively evacuated.

Flooding was reported in 128 areas, including parts of Metro Manila. NDRRMC also recorded damage to 28 houses and 13 pieces of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, 674 cities and municipalities suspended classes, while 638 imposed work suspensions due to the typhoon’s impact.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, the strongest storm so far this year, has wind speeds of up to 267 kph (165 mph). It is forecast to reach Hong Kong by Wednesday.