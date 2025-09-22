UAE Cyber Security Council: Nearly 98% of cyberattacks exploit human weaknesses

The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned that social engineering, attacks that exploit human behavior instead of technical flaws, is involved in almost 98% of global cyberattacks.

The warning was issued during the sixth week of the Council’s Cyber Pulse initiative, a year-long awareness campaign designed to boost digital literacy and resilience among individuals and institutions.

According to the Council, cybercriminals often pose as government officials, friends, or trusted organizations to trick victims into revealing sensitive data or taking harmful actions. Common tactics include offering fake rewards, impersonating credible entities, sending urgent threats, or overwhelming targets with conflicting messages.

Unlike traditional malware-based attacks, fraudsters frequently use direct communication, relying on empathy, fear, or urgency to manipulate emotions. Their goal is often to steal banking credentials, personal information, or pressure victims into hasty decisions.

“They may use friendly, sympathetic, or even sad messages to make targets respond without thinking,” the Council said.

The public was urged to verify identities before sharing personal information, remain cautious of sudden urgent requests, and keep track of official cybersecurity advisories.

“Awareness is your first line of defense. Always verify identities and never disclose personal or banking details over the phone or on social media,” the Council stressed.

Now in its second year, the Cyber Pulse campaign is part of the UAE’s broader efforts to strengthen cybersecurity, protect users against increasing online risks, and build trust in the country’s digital ecosystem.