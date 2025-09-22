Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE condemns mosque attack in Sudan’s Darfur region

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the attack on a mosque in the Al-Daraja neighborhood of El Fasher city, Darfur, which left dozens dead and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the assault was a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law” and called on Sudan’s warring factions to honor the Jeddah Declaration to protect civilians and prioritize the welfare of the Sudanese people.

The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

The Ministry also emphasized its readiness to work with regional and international partners to restore stability in Sudan and achieve lasting peace, while rejecting extremism and terrorism that fuel violence.

The UAE extended its condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Sudan, and wished the injured a swift recovery.

