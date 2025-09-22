Migrant Workers Office – Doha announces return of Serbisyo Caravan to Qatar

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Doha has officially announced the return of the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan to Qatar from October 17 to 18, 2025.

Following its successful inaugural event on July 25, the caravan will once again offer a comprehensive range of government services to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Qatar. The venue is yet to be announced.

This initiative aims to provide OFWs with convenient access to essential services, reaffirming the Philippine government’s commitment to supporting its citizens abroad.

Participating agencies in the previous caravan included:

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)

Philippine Embassy in Qatar

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)

Public Attorney’s Office (PAO)

Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)

PhilHealth

Social Security System (SSS)

PAG-IBIG Fund

Land Bank of the Philippines

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)

The OFW Serbisyo Caravan is a flagship outreach program of the DMW, aimed at delivering essential government assistance directly to Filipinos abroad.