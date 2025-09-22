Egyptian man found dead hours after landing in UAE

A young Egyptian man who had just arrived in the UAE in search of a new life died on his first night in the country, according to officials and community representatives.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, reportedly went to bed after arriving in Dubai on September 10 and never woke up.

A death certificate issued by the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai confirmed he died of natural causes and not from any contagious disease.

Egyptian media personality Hussein El Gohary, who was authorised by the family to handle legal procedures, assisted in identifying the body and completing the repatriation process. He described the case as a “deeply painful” tragedy for the expatriate community.

The Egyptian Consulate in Dubai, Egypt’s Ambassador to the UAE Sherif Issa, and Dubai Police coordinated to expedite paperwork and ensure the body was prepared and sealed in accordance with international health regulations before being flown back to Egypt.

The man’s death certificate was issued on September 18, confirming that all legal and health requirements were fulfilled prior to repatriation.