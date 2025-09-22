Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai court orders 10 to repay Dh761,448 in online investment scam

A Dubai civil court has ordered 10 individuals to repay Dh761,448 to an Arab woman after being found guilty of defrauding her in an online investment scam.

Court documents showed the defendants were earlier convicted in criminal proceedings and fined an amount equivalent to the stolen funds.

The civil ruling, issued this week, reinforces that financial crimes carry both criminal and civil liability, enabling victims to recover their money alongside penalties imposed on offenders.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the victim, who said she was lured by a man on WhatsApp into investing through a trading platform. He sent her a YouTube video explaining the scheme and a link to register and transfer funds.

Investigations confirmed the group orchestrated the scam, resulting in their criminal conviction and subsequent civil liability to compensate the woman.

Legal experts said the decision underscores Dubai courts’ strong stance against financial fraud, particularly in increasingly sophisticated online scams.

