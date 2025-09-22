DICT reports cyberattacks on gov’t websites during Sept. 21 protests

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) confirmed several attempts to hack and deface national government websites during the September 21 protests, with seven incidents recorded as successful but quickly restored.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda said the breaches were immediately addressed as agencies had already been preparing cybersecurity defenses ahead of the country’s hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit next year.

“We’ve been preparing for ASEAN. What we want to do is pagdating ng ASEAN dito sa Pilipinas, ready tayo, hindi tayo mapapahiya,” Aguda said in a virtual briefing. He added that the Sept. 21 incidents served as a “dry run” for government cybersecurity teams, which he commended for effective coordination.

Aguda noted that the affected breaches were minimal compared to the country’s 54,000 local government units and around 12,000 national government agencies, all of which have been on heightened alert since last week.

He appealed to those behind the cyberattacks to stop, saying such actions only disrupt peaceful discourse.

The hacking attempts coincided with nationwide demonstrations marking the anniversary of Martial Law, including the “Baha sa Luneta: Aksyon Laban sa Korapsyon” protest at Luneta and another at the People Power Monument.

The protests were partly fueled by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s earlier disclosure that 20 percent of the ₱545-billion flood control budget went to just 15 contractors. The President has since vowed accountability, prompting both houses of Congress and a newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure to investigate.

The commission, chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Andres Bernal Reyes Jr., includes Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson and SGV & Co. managing partner Rossana Fajardo, with Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong serving as special adviser