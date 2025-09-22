Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

7 nabbed in Dubai drug bust linked to overseas trafficker

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo19 seconds ago

Dubai Police have arrested seven Asian nationals in a major anti-drug operation, seizing nearly 26 kilograms of narcotics and 27,913 Tramadol tablets.

According to authorities, the suspects were acting on the instructions of a trafficker abroad and used multiple drop-off points to evade detection. The seized drugs included crystal meth, hashish, heroin, and marijuana.

Police said the operation followed extensive surveillance and field monitoring. Officers raided the residence of the first suspect and recovered crystal meth. Investigations showed he was tasked with distributing drugs to two separate locations, each containing one kilogram of narcotics.

“A well-planned ambush led to the arrest of the remaining suspects, both those who placed the drugs and those who came to collect them,” said Brigadier Khaled bin Muiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

Investigations revealed the group was working with an international syndicate to distribute drugs at various locations for exchange or delivery to users.

Bin Muiza stressed that Dubai Police would continue to dismantle networks attempting to threaten community security, regardless of whether they operate inside or outside the UAE.

The bust follows another recent operation dubbed “Toxic Buttons”, where police foiled an attempt to smuggle Captagon pills concealed in clothing buttons. The drugs, weighing 18.93 kilograms and valued at Dh4.4 million, were seized before being trafficked abroad.

