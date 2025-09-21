World’s first personal self-driving vehicle to debut in Dubai

The world’s first personally owned Level 4 autonomous vehicle, the Tensor Robocar, will make its debut in Dubai at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport on September 24–25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Developed by Silicon Valley-based AI company Tensor, the Robocar can operate autonomously within approved zones, while drivers retain the option to manually override when needed. In Level 4 mode, the car handles all driving without supervision, with smooth handoff to assisted driving outside designated areas.

Amy Luca, Tensor’s chief marketing officer, said the Dubai launch reflects the city’s emphasis on innovation.

“We are excited to bring Tensor to Dubai, a city that embodies innovation and forward thinking. This isn’t a concept—it is the world’s first real personal Robocar,” she said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

The SUV-sized vehicle is equipped with over 100 sensors, including cameras, lidars, and radars, along with redundant systems across power, communications, and control to ensure safety in conditions such as desert glare, dust, night, fog, and heavy rain. Its agentic AI learns perception, prediction, and planning from real-world and simulated datasets.

Other notable features include stowable steering and retractable pedals, transforming the driver’s seat into a lounge area when in autonomous mode. Tensor’s technology ecosystem integrates Nvidia, Sony, VinFast, Oracle, and Marsh, which provides insurance coverage for the Robocar.

Customer deliveries are projected for the second half of 2026.