PCIJ: Marcos, Duterte, Senators got campaign funds from gov’t contractors in 2022

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte received millions in campaign contributions from government contractors during the 2022 national elections, according to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ).

Based on Statements of Contributions and Expenses (SOCE) filed with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Marcos declared ₱21 million in donations from Rudhil Construction & Enterprises Inc. of Zamboanga del Sur and Quirante Construction Corporation of Cebu.

Duterte, meanwhile, benefited from ₱19.9 million worth of political advertisements paid for by Esdevco Realty Corporation, owned by Davao businessman Glenn Escandor.

The Omnibus Election Code prohibits candidates from receiving contributions from companies with government contracts, franchises, or privileges. PCIJ reported that the firms involved already had ongoing public works projects before or during the election period.

Public records showed Rudhil Construction’s contracts with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) grew from ₱600 million in 2016 to ₱2.6 billion in 2022, including a ₱243-million sewage treatment plant with the Philippine Ports Authority in 2024. Quirante Construction’s projects likewise surged to over ₱3 billion by 2023, mostly for flood control.

The PCIJ report also noted that six senators elected in 2022, Francis Escudero, Joel Villanueva, Sherwin Gatchalian, Loren Legarda, Robin Padilla, and Miguel Zubiri, received donations from individuals linked to government contracts.

Escudero topped the list, declaring ₱70 million from three contractors, while Legarda reported the single biggest contribution: ₱100 million from Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste.

As of posting, Marcos, Duterte, and the senators have yet to comment on the findings.