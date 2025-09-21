Palace: Marcos open to face Ilocos Norte project allegations if backed by evidence

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is prepared to respond to allegations surrounding infrastructure projects in Ilocos Norte, Malacañang said Sunday, provided the claims are supported by proof.

The statement came after former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson urged the Independent Commission on Infrastructure to investigate alleged irregularities in flood control projects in the Ilocos Region.

Singson claimed that most of the projects were cornered by firms linked to the Discaya family, naming contractors such as St. Matthew, St. Gerrard, Alpha and Omega, and St. Timothy.

“Basta ibigay lang nila iyong tamang mga ebidensiya. Kasi ang hirap dito magtuturo ka lang eh, eh ang dami-daming opisyal ng Ilocos Norte,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told ANC on Sunday, September 21.

She also noted that Singson is now aligned with the Dutertes.

“So hindi tayo agad-agad dapat maniwala sa ganito lalo na kung namedropping tapos creating an intrigue na walang ebidensiya,” she said.

At a press conference Friday, Singson questioned how the President could be unaware of the projects.

“Apat ito sa Ilocos Norte, paano nila hindi alam ito eh probinsiya niya (Marcos) ito?” he said.