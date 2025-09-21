Marcos signs law creating Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Republic Act No. 12290, establishing the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP), a national research center focused on studying viruses, pathogens, and developing vaccines to strengthen the country’s health security.

The law tasks the VIP with conducting vaccine research from discovery to pre-clinical phases, as well as developing diagnostics and therapeutics for emerging and reemerging infectious diseases.

The institute will also carry out programs in virology, molecular biology, and bioinformatics, and form partnerships with local and international research institutions. It will be equipped with high-containment laboratories, biobanks, and genome facilities.

The VIP will adopt a One Health approach, addressing human, animal, plant, and environmental health concerns. The institute will be led by a director reporting to the VIP Board, chaired by the DOST Secretary and co-chaired by the DOH and DA Secretaries.

The VIP will submit annual reports to the President and the Science and Technology Committees of both Houses of Congress.

Under the law, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) will continue its existing functions while collaborating with the VIP. Findings from both institutes and other agencies will support the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the National Task Force Against Animal-Borne Diseases to enhance the country’s response to public health emergencies.