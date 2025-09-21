Filipino expat wins Dh50,000 in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw

A Filipino expat in Dubai is among the latest winners of Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket weekly raffle, taking home Dh50,000 in the September draw.

Ryan Napili Mendones, a 43-year-old structural inspector from the Philippines, has been living in Dubai for two years while his family remains back home. He bought the winning ticket at the Abu Dhabi International Airport store, just two months after learning about the raffle from his colleagues.

Mendones said he regularly purchases tickets as part of a group of 10. “I was tense when I first received the call, but then the excitement and happiness started to sink in,” he said.

He plans to share the prize money with his colleagues and hinted he would continue joining the draw. “While I’m still unsure what I’ll do with my portion, I know I’ll continue purchasing from Big Ticket,” he added.

Aside from Mendones, three other winners from India and the Philippines each won Dh50,000 in the same weekly draw.

Big Ticket is set to give away a Dh20-million jackpot on October 3, along with consolation prizes and weekly cash draws.