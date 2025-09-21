Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai launches world’s first AI corridor for hassle-free airport immigration

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago

Dubai International Airport has introduced a pioneering contactless immigration system that allows travelers to clear border control without presenting passports or boarding passes.

The initiative, dubbed the “red carpet corridor,” enables passengers to simply walk through as their identities are verified using biometric data stored in the system.

“We basically use biometric data that is stored in our systems to verify any passenger who uses the service,” explained Fatima Al Mazrouei, Director of the Project Management Office at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Developed by the GDRFA in partnership with Dubai Airports, the system is touted as the first of its kind globally. Officials said the innovation marks a significant step forward in enhancing passenger experience while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub in global aviation.

