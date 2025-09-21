Doctors warn on muscle loss as weight loss injections gain popularity in UAE

The UAE is seeing a surge in demand for GLP-1 weight loss injections as residents seek faster ways to shed kilos, but doctors caution that much of the weight lost may be muscle rather than fat.

Over 1,600 people have signed up for GLP-1 treatments through virtual healthcare platforms in recent months.

Keswin Suresh, co-founder of DarDoc, said patients typically spend around Dh149 per month, with the program reporting a “100 percent success rate in terms of weight loss.”

However, Suresh warned that without lifestyle support, up to 40 percent of weight lost may come from muscle. To prevent this, DarDoc integrates strength training and high-protein diets alongside prescriptions.

At GluCare, specialists use wearable devices and digital coaching tools to monitor fat-to-muscle ratios and focus on fat loss rather than overall weight reduction. Dr Yousef Said, GluCare’s medical director, said some patients lose weight on the scale but lose mostly muscle, which is unhealthy.

The popularity of these treatments has been fueled by accessibility. DarDoc’s telehealth model allows patients to sign up, consult a doctor, and receive medication in under two hours. GluCare combines in-person check-ups with continuous glucose monitors, smart wearables, and app-based coaching.

Patients report rapid results. One GluCare patient with a BMI of 34 lost 10 kilos in months, including nine kilos of fat and only one kilo of muscle. Dr Said noted that the weight loss improved the patient’s sleep apnea, fatigue, and snoring.

For some, the treatments are life-changing. Nawal Jamal, a Jordanian podcaster with PCOS, used Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug, alongside a high-protein diet to reach 58kg from 88kg. She stressed the importance of protein intake to protect muscle.

Similarly, Mehreen Zubair, a Pakistani expat with PCOS, high cholesterol, and fatty liver, used DarDoc’s GLP-1 program and lost weight sustainably, gaining muscle while reducing fat. She said the program improved her health, energy levels, and confidence.

Doctors caution, however, that not all patients succeed. Some, like Um Noura, ultimately opt for gastric surgery after unsuccessful medication-based attempts.

The biggest challenge, doctors say, is sustaining weight loss after stopping GLP-1 drugs.

DarDoc and GluCare gradually taper medication while providing coaching support to minimize rebound hunger. GluCare is also trialing AI-based nutrition and fitness tools to help patients maintain results.

“GLP-1 injections are not a quick fix,” Dr Said said. “It’s not just about losing weight — it’s about losing fat. Without that distinction, patients risk harming their health long-term.”