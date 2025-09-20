Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Serbia for working visit

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo3 hours ago

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Belgrade today for a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

He was welcomed at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, along with senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as several ministers and senior officials.

