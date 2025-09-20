UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Serbia for working visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Belgrade today for a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

He was welcomed at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, along with senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as several ministers and senior officials.