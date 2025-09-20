UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has concluded his official visit to Georgia, where he was received by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and senior officials at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport before his departure.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Prime Minister Kobakhidze at the Georgian government headquarters in Tbilisi. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in priority sectors such as investment, economy, agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainability, areas central to both nations’ development strategies.

The leaders also reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in 2023, which Sheikh Mohamed described as a milestone in bilateral economic relations. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to realising the agreement’s goals to support shared growth and deepen collaboration.

In addition, both sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring efforts to promote peace, stability, and development.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s approach of building partnerships in the Caucasus region grounded on the belief that peace is the foundation for prosperity and progress.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze welcomed Sheikh Mohamed’s visit, expressing confidence that it would provide strong momentum to expand ties between the UAE and Georgia.