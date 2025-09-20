Ex-DPWH Bulacan engineer surrenders luxury vehicle in flood control probe

Former Bulacan 1st District assistant engineer Brice Hernandez has surrendered one of his luxury vehicles to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

ICI chairperson retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr. said Hernandez appeared before the commission on September 18 in response to a subpoena and “answered all questions freely and voluntarily without evasion.”

“As a sign of good faith and his willingness to further cooperate with the Commission, Mr. Hernandez is voluntarily surrendering one of his luxury vehicles to the Commission, and others to follow,” Reyes said in a statement. He added that Hernandez’s testimony was adjourned and would continue at the commission’s directive.

The ICI, composed of Reyes, former Public Works secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, and SGV country managing partner Rossana Fajardo, began its first hearing on Friday.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong also attended as special adviser and investigator.

The commission issued two subpoenas to Hernandez: one ordering his appearance before the inquiry, and another directing him to produce documents, records, or other evidence.

Magalong said Hernandez’s testimony yielded “very relevant” revelations.

“In short, tell-all siya, and he will continue to cooperate with us para talagang ma-identify pa lalo ‘yung iba pang mga sangkot,” Magalong told reporters, adding that Hernandez provided fresh leads for investigators.

Hernandez is also set to surrender a Ferrari worth ₱58 million, a Lamborghini valued at ₱30 to ₱40 million, and several motorcycles, aside from the first luxury vehicle he turned over.