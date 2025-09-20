DMW launches enhanced reform package for domestic workers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has rolled out an enhanced reform package for Filipino household service workers (HSWs) under Labor Advisory No. 25, series of 2025, which will be implemented across all countries hosting Filipino domestic workers.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the reforms will be carried out using a “positive approach.” Instead of imposing penalties, employers and recruitment agencies who comply with the new USD $500 minimum wage for HSWs will be given incentives such as faster processing and access to a “green lane” system.

He added that detailed guidelines will be issued in October, including provisions such as the “Know Your Employer” protocol and stronger bilateral cooperation with host countries.

The reform package covers eight key areas, among them the wage increase from USD $400 to USD $500, annual medical check-ups, and the enhancement of the digital welfare monitoring system for HSWs.

The initiative is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure decent work, safe and ethical recruitment, and stronger protection of overseas Filipino workers, especially domestic workers.

This marks the first comprehensive reform package for HSWs since 2006.