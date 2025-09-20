Discaya couple meets DOJ chief over witness protection plea

Controversial public works contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya met with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to discuss their application for coverage under the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said the meeting sought to assess whether government protection for the couple was already necessary at this stage of the investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

He clarified that being placed under the WPP only guarantees state security, while being admitted as a state witness requires a court discharge so they can testify against coaccused.

The Discayas, who own several companies that secured multimillion-peso flood control contracts now under scrutiny for alleged corruption, have been widely criticized during congressional inquiries and online. Public outrage grew after their “rags-to-riches” narrative was featured in media interviews, highlighting their fleet of luxury cars.

Earlier this month, protesters vandalized their company headquarters in Pasig City.

The couple has cited threats to their lives after naming lawmakers allegedly involved in kickback schemes tied to government projects.

On September 8, then–Senate blue ribbon committee chair Sen. Rodante Marcoleta wrote the DOJ endorsing their inclusion in the WPP.

However, newly elected Senate President Tito Sotto declined to co-sign the request, saying it would be “unfair” to grant state protection to individuals who had amassed questionable wealth.