Abu Dhabi completes trial of drone-based parcel delivery

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has successfully completed a trial of parcel delivery using drones in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with LODD Autonomous, a company specialising in smart logistics technologies.

During the test, a drone equipped with a robotic arm transported a package from Al Samha to KIZAD, using an advanced navigation system that ensured accuracy and efficiency in delivery.

The initiative is part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s strategy to position Abu Dhabi as a hub for smart mobility. ITC said the project supports its push for advanced transport systems that improve service efficiency, promote sustainability, and enhance quality of life.

The centre also regulates drone activity through the Unified National Platform for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which oversees safety, privacy, compliance, and airspace protection.

LODD Autonomous also showcased its “Hili” programme, a hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed for heavy cargo. With a payload capacity of 250 kilograms and a range of up to 300 kilometres, the system combines electric motors with an internal combustion engine and eliminates the need for conventional airport infrastructure.

ITC Acting Director-General Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli said the trial highlights Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting global innovations in transport and logistics. LODD Autonomous CEO Rashed Matar Al Manai added that drone-based delivery offers faster and more efficient supply chain solutions, reducing parcel delivery times from several days to just a few hours.