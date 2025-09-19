UAE, Kazakhstan religious leaders explore cooperation on fatwa, awareness programs

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, met with Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly, Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan, to discuss strengthening collaboration in fatwa issuance and religious awareness initiatives.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana on 17–18 September.

Discussions centered on sharing expertise in issuing accurate fatwas and delivering them through innovative platforms, including digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of promoting tolerance, moderation, and deeper dialogue among cultures and faiths.