PH deports 103 Chinese in crackdown on POGOs, online fraud

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Philippine government on Friday deported 103 Chinese nationals as part of its crackdown on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and online fraud syndicates, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said.

Of those sent home, 101 were linked to illegal gaming and scam operations, while two were arrested for unauthorized mining. They boarded a Philippine Airlines flight to Shanghai that departed from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at 10:40 a.m., according to the PAOCC.

The agency said the deportations stemmed from months of coordinated raids that dismantled criminal hubs in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Laguna, and Cebu, areas repeatedly flagged by law enforcement as centers of POGO-related crime.

“This is a clear message that foreign nationals who engage in illegal activities have no place in the Philippines,” PAOCC Undersecretary Gilberto DC Cruz said, adding that authorities will dismantle their networks and ensure they cannot return.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration and the Chinese Embassy in Manila, which helped verify the identities of the deportees and process their travel documents.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the nationwide closure of POGO operations, citing national security concerns and a rise in crimes tied to the industry.

