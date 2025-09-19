Marcos thanks UAE for support to Filipino workers, partnerships

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its support to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and for partnering with the Philippines in various government initiatives.

Marcos made the remark after receiving a courtesy call from a UAE delegation led by Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange Abdulla Nasser Lootah at Malacañang.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Deputy Minister Abdulla Nasser Lootah and the UAE delegation as they conclude the Philippines–UAE Government Experience Exchange Forum,” the President said in a social media post.

“We are grateful to the UAE for its continued support to our Filipino workers and for being a true partner in building smarter, future-ready governments. Through shared knowledge and collaboration, we are creating meaningful change for our people,” he added.

Lootah, joined by UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi and other officials, expressed his government’s interest in further strengthening bilateral ties with Manila.

The Philippines–UAE Government Experience Exchange Forum aims to train government personnel from both countries by sharing experiences and best practices in governance.