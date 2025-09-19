Marcos signs law institutionalizing ‘State of Imminent Disaster’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act No. 12287, institutionalizing the declaration of a “State of Imminent Disaster” to allow government agencies to implement anticipatory measures before a calamity strikes.

The law, signed on September 12 and released to the public on Tuesday, authorizes the President to declare a State of Imminent Disaster over barangays, municipalities, cities, provinces, or regions upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Local chief executives may also issue similar declarations in their respective areas based on advice from regional disaster councils.

The declaration must be anchored on a pre-disaster risk assessment that identifies highly probable hazards with projected catastrophic impacts. This requires at least a three-day lead time, extendable to five days, for authorities to prepare.

Once declared, both national and local governments may implement measures such as issuing public advisories, prepositioning relief items, mobilizing response teams, conducting pre-emptive evacuations, and extending social protection to vulnerable sectors. It also covers actions to protect agriculture, food supply, public health, and safety.

The declaration may be lifted if subsequent risk assessments show that projected impacts will not materialize.

Under the law, local government units must integrate anticipatory measures in their disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) plans and funds, while the NDRRMC is tasked to issue implementing rules and regulations within 60 days.

The Philippines, among the world’s most disaster-prone countries, faces an average of 20 tropical cyclones each year, alongside threats from earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and flooding.