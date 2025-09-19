House speaker revokes Co’s travel clearance, orders immediate return to PH

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III has revoked the travel clearance of Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Elizaldy Co and directed him to return to the Philippines within 10 days amid allegations of involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

In a letter dated September 18, Dy informed Co that his personal travel clearance was “hereby revoked effective immediately,” citing the paramount public interest and the need for his physical presence in addressing pressing national issues.

“It is necessary to address the aforementioned matters with urgency,” the notice read, warning that failure to comply would be deemed a refusal to submit to the lawful processes of the House of Representatives.

Dy added that noncompliance may lead to disciplinary and legal actions.

Co, who is currently in the United States for medical treatment, was earlier granted clearance to travel, according to House spokesperson Princess Abante.