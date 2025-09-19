Gulf states boost defence coordination after Israel attack on Qatar

Gulf states have agreed to strengthen intelligence sharing, develop missile warning systems, and hold joint air defence drills following Israel’s deadly strike on Doha earlier this week.

Defence officials from the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) announced the measures after a meeting in the Qatari capital, days after an emergency Arab-Islamic summit condemned Israel’s escalating attacks across the region.

The GCC’s Joint Defence Council said it will step up the exchange of intelligence through the Unified Military Command, accelerate the development of an early warning system against ballistic missiles, and transmit real-time airspace data to member states.

Qatar noted it had received no prior warning before the Israeli attack began.

Defence plans will also be updated, with joint drills between troops and command centres scheduled in the next three months, followed by a live air defence exercise.

The council “strongly condemned” Israel’s strike on Doha, calling it a dangerous escalation. The attack, aimed at Hamas leaders reportedly discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal, killed five Hamas members, including a son of exiled Gaza chief Ismail Haniyeh, as well as one Qatari security officer.

Despite the strike, Qatar said it remains committed to its mediation role in Gaza ceasefire talks alongside Egypt and the United States.

The meeting was attended by defence officials from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al Budaiwi.