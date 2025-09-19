BSP caps large cash transactions at ₱500,000 per day

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has issued a new directive limiting large cash transactions to a maximum of ₱500,000 per banking day in a bid to curb money laundering and other risks tied to excessive cash use.

Under Circular No. 1218, series of 2025, transactions above the ₱500,000 threshold or its equivalent in foreign currency, must be conducted through traceable channels such as checks, online fund transfers, direct account credits, or digital payments.

The cap applies whether the amount is reached in a single transaction or a series of transactions within the same banking day.

Withdrawals beyond the limit will require supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) to perform enhanced due diligence (EDD).

Depending on the findings, they may also be required to file a suspicious transaction report. Customers may still be allowed to withdraw higher amounts if they provide supporting documents or proof of legitimate business purpose.

The BSP added that BSFIs may impose even stricter limits, depending on their risk assessments and the financial profile of the customer.

“Through this reform, the BSP aims to strengthen measures against the use of cash for illegal activities, promote trust in the financial system, and ensure that it can respond to new risks,” the central bank said.