VP Sara Duterte on House shakeup: ‘Sila lang din yan’

Vice President Sara Duterte downplayed the recent shake-up in the House of Representatives, calling the change in leadership a political ploy rather than genuine reform.

“’Yung pagpapalit nila ng Speaker d’yan ay para lang masabi ng mga tao na meron silang ginawa sa House of Representatives sa reklamo at sa galit ng mga tao. Pero ang totoo niyan ay sila lang din ’yan,” Duterte told reporters in Davao City.

Isabela 6th District Representative Faustino “Bojie” Dy III assumed the speakership on Wednesday after Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez stepped down. But Duterte alleged that Dy has close ties with Isabela Governor Rodolfo Albano, a known ally of Romualdez.

“Sila-sila lang din ’yan, at sila-sila lang din nag-usap kung ano ang gagawin nila… this is all about the presidential elections of 2028 and the 2026 budget,” she said, referring to Romualdez, Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Vice President also expressed concern over the state of governance, saying she sees “no stability” in government institutions following the recent shakeups in both the House and Senate.

“Magulo siya kasi unang-una walang vision, walang direction, walang plano. Puro sila politika at paninigurado na may pera sa bulsa at sa election nila,” she added.

Duterte was in Davao City for the 2025 Davao Investment Conference (ICON) and Davao Agri-Trade Expo.