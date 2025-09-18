UAE among safest countries in the world for walking at night – report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and four other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have been ranked among the world’s safest countries for walking alone at night, according to Gallup’s latest Global Safety Report.

Singapore topped the list, followed by Tajikistan, China, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE also made it to the top 10, ahead of countries like Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, the UK, and the US.

Julie Ray, managing editor for World News at Gallup, said GCC nations consistently perform well in the rankings, with over 90 percent of UAE residents saying they feel safe walking alone at night.

She cited centralized governance, strong public order, and sustained investment in urban safety as key drivers.

Numbeo also ranked the UAE as the world’s safest country earlier this year, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai consistently rated among the safest cities globally.

Globally, 73 percent of adults said they feel safe walking at night, the highest figure since Gallup began tracking in 2006. The lowest levels of safety were reported in several African and South American countries.