PH, Hungary deepen cooperation on migrant welfare

The Philippines and Hungary reaffirmed their strong bilateral relations following the courtesy visit of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan to Budapest.

Caunan met with Hungarian State Secretary Illés Boglárka to discuss migrant worker support and bilateral cooperation, OWWA said in a statement.

In a separate post, Boglárka highlighted the importance of the Central European Regional Center, established in Budapest in 2024, in strengthening ties between the two nations.

“It is due to the strong relationship and stable environment between the Philippines and Hungary that they chose our country as the location for their Central European regional center, and it has been operating successfully since its opening last year,” Boglárka said.

Since its establishment, the hub has provided vital services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across Europe, further cementing Hungary’s role as a partner in migrant welfare.

Caunan also met with Philippine Ambassador to Hungary Maria Elena Algabre to discuss closer coordination between OWWA, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), particularly in implementing programs that protect OFWs in Hungary and neighboring countries.

As part of her visit, Caunan led the “Alagang OWWA: Wellness and Membership Caravan” in Budapest, which drew nearly 200 OFWs. The agency distributed 155 eCards and renewed the membership of 113 OFWs, ensuring continued access to OWWA benefits and protection programs.

“Sa pamamagitan nito, hindi na kinakailangang umuwi pa ng Pilipinas ang ating mga OFWs upang maisaayos ang kanilang membership at makuha ang iba pang serbisyong kanilang kinakailangan,” Caunan said.

The caravan also featured wellness programs, underscoring the Philippine government’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of Filipinos overseas and their families.