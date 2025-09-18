Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

OFW lounges to expand, not close — DMW, OWWA

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) clarified that the OFW Lounges at NAIA Terminals 1 and 3 will not be closing. Instead, the agencies announced plans to expand and improve the facilities to better serve overseas Filipino workers.

The DMW and OWWA said a newly upgraded and more comfortable lounge will soon reopen at NAIA Terminal 1. Additional lounges are also being prepared in Cebu, Clark, and other key locations.

The agencies assured that free food, amenities, and upgraded services will continue to be provided in recognition of the vital contributions of OFWs to the country’s development.

They also urged the public to rely only on official announcements from the DMW and OWWA’s verified social media pages and website, and to avoid spreading unverified information.

