Gretchen Barretto files counter affidavit in missing sabungeros case

Actress Gretchen Barretto on Thursday filed her counter-affidavit before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to the murder and kidnapping complaint against her and businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang over the disappearance of 34 sabungeros from 2021 to 2022.

Barretto personally attended the preliminary investigation, accompanied by her lawyer, Atty. Alma Mallonga, who described the accusations as “unsubstantiated” and “incredible.”

“The reason we’re filing a counter-affidavit right now… is because from the very beginning, we’ve said the accusations have no basis and the complaint should be dismissed,” Mallonga said.

When asked if she trusted the process, Barretto simply replied, “I trust.”

The case involves kidnapping with serious illegal detention and multiple murder, among other charges. Also facing the complaint are more than 60 respondents, including former NCRPO chief, retired Police Gen. Jonnel Estomo, who also attended the hearing. Whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and his brother Elakim were likewise present.

Ang, meanwhile, was represented by his counsel, Atty. Gabriel Villareal, who explained that Ang’s counter-affidavit was not yet ready due to incomplete documents from the complainants. Villareal said the folders they received were missing USB drives that were supposed to contain relevant evidence.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie Guhit confirmed that the panel directed the Philippine National Police to submit the missing USBs. He also noted that the complainants subscribed their affidavits again, a common step to validate sworn statements.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 29 and October 13.

Meanwhile, controversy arose over an alleged bribery attempt involving complainant Jaja Pilarta, partner of missing sabungero John Claude Inonog. Pilarta claimed she was offered money to withdraw her complaint and stop participating in hearings. She insisted the attempt reflected the respondents’ guilt.

Villareal, however, denied Ang’s involvement, alleging instead that whistleblower Patidongan orchestrated the move to mislead investigators. Patidongan’s lawyer, Atty. Manuel Ventura, rejected the claim, saying it was “impossible” since his client was not the mastermind of the case.

Barretto’s camp also denied any knowledge of the bribery attempt.