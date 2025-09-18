Dubai police warn public against fake Global Village VIP pack offers

Dubai Police have warned residents against fraudulent links circulating online and on social media that falsely advertise discounted Global Village VIP packs for the upcoming season.

Authorities said the scam involves websites mimicking official platforms to steal money and personal information. Such schemes reportedly resurface every year, taking advantage of the high demand for Global Village tickets.

Global Village is set to reopen for Season 30 on October 15.

Organizers clarified that tickets and VIP packs are only available through official channels: the Global Village website, its mobile app, and authorised outlets. For this season, Coca-Cola Arena’s website will serve as the exclusive platform for VIP pack sales.

Sales will open in phases, pre-booking begins September 20, followed by general sales on September 27. VIP packs are priced between Dh1,800 and Dh7,550, with one lucky buyer set to win a Dh30,000 cheque.

Police also noted a surge in similar scams in recent months, including fake ads for discounted fines, utility bills, and fraudulent ticket resales for concerts and sporting events. Victims often lose between Dh1,000 and Dh1,500 after paying through bogus websites designed to look official.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid suspicious links, and report fraud via the Dubai Police e-Crime platform or by calling 901.