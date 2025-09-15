Latest NewsNewsTFT News

United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter inducts new set of officers for FY 2025-2026

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Abu Dhabi chapter held its 15th Induction of New Officers and General Membership Meeting on Sunday, September 14, marking a new chapter for the organization in the fiscal year 2025-2026.

The ceremony featured the official turnover of the gavel from outgoing Chapter President Ar. Jonathan Gregorio to the incoming Chapter President, Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena, UAP, who led the oath-taking of the newly elected officers.

548984685 1233603385478911 713314408672892217 n

The new leadership team for UAP-Abu Dhabi is as follows:

  • President: Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena, UAP
  • Vice President for Programs and Development: Ar. Cytherea Xea Sylean L. Sontillanosa, UAP
  • Deputy Vice President for Programs and Development: Ar. Joy Cristina D. Celerio, UAP
  • Vice President for Operations: Ar. Maria Elisha N. Efa, UAP
  • Deputy Vice President for Operations: Ar. Joselito Buenconsejo, UAP
  • Secretary: Ar. Marinelle E. Torcelino, UAP
  • Deputy Secretary: Ar. Precious Ann C. Padaong, UAP
  • Treasurer: Ar. Joseph V. Faustino, UAP
  • Deputy Treasurer: Ar. Rolando Jr. G. Unay, UAP
  • Auditor: Ar. Bradley V. Robuza, UAP
  • Deputy Auditor: Ar. John Angelo G. Manalo, UAP

In his keynote address, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, encouraged members to embrace the spirit of service and strengthen their relationships within the organization.

546230782 1233603425478907 3528292200112030562 n

A highlight of the meeting was the presentation by resource speaker Ar. Chris Woo-Hyun, who showcased the Masari Walk Dubai, an innovative design aimed at promoting walkability and reducing traffic congestion, inspiring UAP members with sustainable urban design concepts.

The event highlighted UAP-Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts in supporting professional growth, fostering community connections, and showcasing Filipino architectural talent in the UAE.

546416032 1233603445478905 8063244256230076832 n

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 09 11 at 16.38.00 1

Send money to the Philippines for free this September with e& money app

1 min ago
malagapo

One of the first OFWs in the Middle East, Dr. Eduardo Malagapo is now shaping the next generation of Filipino leaders

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 22 1

Marcos appoints ex-SC Justice Reyes as chair of commission probing flood control projects

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 21 1

UAE, Oman sign MoU to strengthen oversight and governance cooperation

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button