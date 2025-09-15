United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter inducts new set of officers for FY 2025-2026

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Abu Dhabi chapter held its 15th Induction of New Officers and General Membership Meeting on Sunday, September 14, marking a new chapter for the organization in the fiscal year 2025-2026.

The ceremony featured the official turnover of the gavel from outgoing Chapter President Ar. Jonathan Gregorio to the incoming Chapter President, Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena, UAP, who led the oath-taking of the newly elected officers.

The new leadership team for UAP-Abu Dhabi is as follows:

President: Ar. Michelle Luke C. Decena, UAP

In his keynote address, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, encouraged members to embrace the spirit of service and strengthen their relationships within the organization.

A highlight of the meeting was the presentation by resource speaker Ar. Chris Woo-Hyun, who showcased the Masari Walk Dubai, an innovative design aimed at promoting walkability and reducing traffic congestion, inspiring UAP members with sustainable urban design concepts.

The event highlighted UAP-Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts in supporting professional growth, fostering community connections, and showcasing Filipino architectural talent in the UAE.