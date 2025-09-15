UAE, Oman sign MoU to strengthen oversight and governance cooperation

The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) and Oman’s State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in oversight and governance.

The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi during a meeting between Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAEAA, and Sheikh Ghosn Hilal Al Alawi, Chairman of Oman’s audit authority.

According to officials, the MoU reflects both countries’ commitment to promoting transparency, integrity, and accountability, while strengthening efforts to safeguard public resources and support sustainable development.