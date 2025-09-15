UAE extradites two wanted arms trafficking suspects to Sweden

The United Arab Emirates has extradited two men wanted in Sweden on charges of illegal arms trafficking, authorities confirmed.

The suspects, described as among the most prominent individuals sought by Swedish authorities, were arrested by Dubai Police following a Red Notice issued by Interpol.

Their extradition was carried out after a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, highlighting the UAE’s adherence to international legal frameworks.

The Ministry of Interior said the move reflects the country’s commitment to combating transnational organized crime and strengthening global cooperation to safeguard communities, uphold justice, and support international security and stability.