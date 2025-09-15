Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE extradites two wanted arms trafficking suspects to Sweden

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 seconds ago

The United Arab Emirates has extradited two men wanted in Sweden on charges of illegal arms trafficking, authorities confirmed.

The suspects, described as among the most prominent individuals sought by Swedish authorities, were arrested by Dubai Police following a Red Notice issued by Interpol.

Their extradition was carried out after a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, highlighting the UAE’s adherence to international legal frameworks.

The Ministry of Interior said the move reflects the country’s commitment to combating transnational organized crime and strengthening global cooperation to safeguard communities, uphold justice, and support international security and stability.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo21 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 19 2

YouTube to launch first creator academy in MENA through UAE hub

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 18 2

DMW’s first OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Shanghai records 1,025 transactions

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 17 2

Nepal protesters pick first woman interim prime minister via Discord after violent unrest

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 2

Marcos marks 68th birthday with launch of free Love Bus rides in Metro Manila

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button