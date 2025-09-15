Latest NewsNews

Saudi store shut down for misleading luxury car contest

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have shut down an online oud and perfume store after it was caught deceiving customers with a false promotion promising a luxury car. The store posted an advertisement featuring a high-end vehicle alongside phrases encouraging buyers to purchase a package of products, misleading them into believing they could win the car.

The Ministry of Commerce swiftly intervened, ordering the removal of the advertisement and referring the store owner to the E-Commerce System Violations Review Committee. Officials confirmed that a fine was issued for the violation.

According to the ministry, such deceptive practices are punishable under Saudi law, with penalties reaching up to 1 million riyals and the potential blocking of the store’s website. Consumers were urged to remain vigilant against misleading online ads.

